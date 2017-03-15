RESA 7 Regional Social Studies Fair Held In Fairmont

After months of preparation, area students showed why their research projects deserve to be recognized at the state level.

Students from ten counties across North Central West Virginia created projects in categories like anthropology, sociology and economics for this year's RESA 7 Social Studies Fair.



"We have students from a lot of different counties so we're seeing something maybe we don't know that much about in Harrison and Marion counties that's very popular in Gilmer County that we get to learn about too," said James Rubal, RESA 7 Regional Social Studies Fair Coordinator.

Students qualify for the fair after placing in their school and county fairs. Some participants entered individually, while others took the group approach.



"This was my first time doing a group project so it was a little different because I'm so used to saying 'okay I have this much information, I'm going to put it in a speech and on a board' but now I had to work together with someone and it made it a little more difficult," said Will Behrens, a sixth-grade student at St. Mary's School in Harrison County.

Behrens's partner Ella Fitch said it was an adjustment for her, too.



"I've had done group projects with people before but I've never done it with a boy so it was interesting," Fitch said.

But they worked together to present information on the history of dogs throughout the world. Others like Ryleigh Jordan of Doddridge County Elementary School focused on notable people in history, like the founder of the American Red Cross, Clara Barton.



"My project is about Clara Barton and she's really neat," said Jordan. "She had a famous quote. 'I may sometimes be willing to work for nothing, but if paid at all, I shall never do a man's work for less than a man's pay'."

First place winners in each division, category, individual and group will move on to the state fair in April.