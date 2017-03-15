Winter Carnival at Alderson Broaddus University

Classes were canceled and students got to sleep in Wednsday morning at Alderson Broaddus University.

ABU’s Winter Carnival was held Wednesday, March 15, before the snow leaves for good. Students braved the cold and were treated to hot chocolate. Student Government Association orchestrated the event and Secretary Fallyn Gonzales joined some friends for sledding.

“Today is the Winter Carnival, meaning that the students have a day to enjoy the snow and have fun, take a few minutes away from classes, and get their mind off of school work," says Gonzales. "It’s a little cold outside, but you can enjoy the weather while it lasts.”

A gingerbread building contest was held in the Hamer Campus Center, and the group who built the best snowman on the quad won a little cash.