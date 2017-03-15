Fairview Elementary School Rewarded for Donation to Marion County Humane Society

Fairview Elementary School was rewarded with a dog show Wednesday afternoon for its more than $1,000 donation to the Marion County Humane Society.
The animal rescue brought dogs of various sizes and a human performer to entertain the 180 students at the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department.
The school's donation was a part of a fundraiser competition involving 14 Marion County schools to raise money for rescued animals. Collectively, the schools raised about $8,000.
Fairview Elementary School previously participated but faced different challenges.
"We had a bigger challenge this year because we had to compete, we are the smallest school I think in the county," said Fairview teacher Joni Tennant. "We had to compete with schools up to twice as many kids as us so we really pulled together."
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.