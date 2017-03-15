Fairview Elementary School Rewarded for Donation to Marion County Humane Society

Fairview Elementary School was rewarded with a dog show Wednesday afternoon for its more than $1,000 donation to the Marion County Humane Society.

The animal rescue brought dogs of various sizes and a human performer to entertain the 180 students at the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department.

The school's donation was a part of a fundraiser competition involving 14 Marion County schools to raise money for rescued animals. Collectively, the schools raised about $8,000.

Fairview Elementary School previously participated but faced different challenges.

"We had a bigger challenge this year because we had to compete, we are the smallest school I think in the county," said Fairview teacher Joni Tennant. "We had to compete with schools up to twice as many kids as us so we really pulled together."

