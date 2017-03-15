Man Injured By Homemade Bomb in Taylor County

A man was injured by a homemade bomb Friday in Taylor County.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Department, a man was attempting to rig a bomb to a neighboring door to catch people who may be coming into his place. As the man was rigging the bomb, it exploded in his face at approximately 6:30 p.m., deputies said.

The incident happened in the eastern part of the county, deputies said. A woman who was with the man drove him to Preston Memorial Hospital for treatment. Deputies said the man couldn't hear and had damage to his eye after the explosion.

The man was transported from Preston Memorial Hospital to a burn center in Pittsburgh, deputies said.

Part of the bomb was still on the door after it exploded, deputies said, and the sheriff's department will continue to investigate. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with bomb specialists from the West Virginia State Police, are assisting with the investigation.