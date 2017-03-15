Construction Begins Inside the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center

Changes are on the way for the Robinson Grand Performing Arts in Clarksburg.



WBOY received an exclusive tour with construction company March-Westin on the progress the crews have made so far.



"This will all be a new entrance here," said March-Westin superintendent Kevin Pifer. "The floor gets removed here with steps. And a ramp going to our right. steps to our left going up in."



In less than two weeks, March-Westin has transformed the look of the Robinson Grand, starting with the foyer.



"There will be a set of steps into the main theatre area, a breezeway going into the hallway," said Pifer. "And your bathrooms and your concessions will be to your left there."



Demolition work inside the building is expected to last through May.



"It will start looking like a shell," said Pifer.



The theatre once filled with over 1,000 seats, now sits empty, ready for new ones.



"A new floor, not totally raised but a raised floor, the orchestra pit will have a removable floor that will go in it," said Pifer.



Each part of the theater will be ADA compliant.

"There will be a wider set of steps, actually there will be a wheel chair lift that will go in there too," said Pifer. "Plus it's gotta have a removable floor for extra seating capacity."

Heading upstairs to the balcony, projectors from the 1930's are still intact.



"The two projectors are getting saved, cleaned up and being put up and they will go on display downstairs and there are places for them," said Pifer.



Details in the stair railings will remain but they will be brought up to code.



The next step...



"We are going to try and get the masonry restoration guys out here to clean the brick and fill in the mortar joints where it washed out," said March-Westin project manager Hanna Pratt.

After the building is cleaned out and a shell remains..



"The electrical contractor will come in and the plumber and the HVAC guy will do his field measurements and start running power, and get our empty shell powered up and updated," said Pratt.