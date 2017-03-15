UPDATE: Officials Offer Reward for Thornton-Area Arson Information

Investigators have determined that a recent fire in Taylor County was arson.

A fire destroyed a house in the Thornton area of Taylor County on March 1 at approximately 2:30 a.m. along Route 50, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office.

The residence and outbuildings were broken into prior to the fire, officials said, and a large amount of personal property was stolen.

Anyone who may have seen a vehicle or anyone at the property is urged to contact the Fire Marshal's Arson Hotline at 800-233-3473. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people involved.