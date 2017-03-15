Icy Conditions Cause Headache for Barbour County Volunteer Fire Departments

Two fire trucks drove into a ditch on Audra State Park Road Tuesday night while responding to a reported fire.

The fire started in a house on Dogtown Road and happened around 8:10 p.m., according to Chief Phil Hart from the Belington Volunteer Fire Department. It was contained to the garage.

The trucks slid off the road due to icy conditions, according to Barbour County 911. No injuries or damage to the trucks or house were reported.

Fire departments from Belington, Junior, Philippi, Elkins, and Coalton responded to the scene, as well as Belington EMS.