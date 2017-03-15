BREAKING: Fairmont Homicide Suspect Kills Self As Police Close In

A man was shot and killed in Fairmont near the CVS Tuesday night

Authorities respond to a residence on Broadway Avenue after a suspect kills himself

UPDATE (3/15/17 at 4:30 p.m.):

A suspect in a fatal shooting Tuesday in Fairmont is dead after killing himself as law enforcement worked to execute a search warrant at a Clarksburg apartment Wednesday, Fairmont Police said.

When police knocked and announced themselves at the residence on Broadway Avenue, they proceeded through the apartment and heard a single gunshot, said Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine. The suspect was found in his bed with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

A shell casing ejected from the firearm the man used to shoot himself appears to match a casing found at the scene of Tuesday night's shooting, Shine said.

No shots were fired by officers involved in serving the warrant.

Fairmont Police and detectives, along with members of the Three Rivers Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force, West Virginia State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, executed the search warrant Wednesday afternoon, Shine said.

Clarksburg Police Department detectives handled the scene of the shooting on Broadway Avenue, Shine said. Once they complete their investigation, Fairmont Police continued their search for evidence relating to Tuesday night's shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, Shine said.

UPDATE (3/15/17 at 8:15 a.m.):

Chief Steve Shine said the victim was a 28-year-old man from Philadelphia. Shine said investigators have a "strong suspicion" that the incident was drug-related.

Shine believes that all parties involved are from out-of-town and that there is no threat to the general public at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY (3/15/17 at 5:51 a.m.):

One person is dead after a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Fairmont.

According to the Fairmont Police Department, the shooting took place in the area of 3rd Street and Fairmont Avenue just before 9 p.m. Police have identified a person of interest and are actively seeking this person.

The victim has been identified, but police are not releasing that information at this time.

The Fairmont Police Department is investigating. The White Hall Police Department assisted on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 304-366-2217 or 304-366-4200.

Chief Steve Shine said this incident is not, in any way, related to a shooting incident that was reported to authorities around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Alan Guthrie told police that he was shot, but Shine believes his story was fabricated, as investigators were not able to substantiate Guthrie's story. Shine said Guthrie's injuries are believed to be self-inflicted.