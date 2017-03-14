Fairmont Seeks to Acquire Abandoned Buildings

Property owners everywhere are expected to maintain their properties, and when they don't municipalities often get involved.

On Tuesday, Fairmont City Council discussed acquiring abandoned and dilapidated properties around the city, specifically on Howard Street and Walnut Avenue.

Robin Gomez, Fairmont city manager, said acquiring the buildings will make the city safer.

"They pose a danger to the public health, safety and welfare and not just the immediate surrounding neighbors but really anyone. It could be someone walking down the street, someone driving and have a structure fall on them."

The tentative time line for acquiring the properties is 60 to 90 days.