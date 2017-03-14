Fresh Air Fund Brings City Kids to WV

Kids growing up in West Virginia have access to countless outdoor activities. From camping and fishing to playing in the snow, there are tons of opportunities to get outside. Opportunities kids growing up in metropolitan areas don't always have.

That's where the Fresh Air Fund comes in. The program connects children from the New York City area with families in West Virginia and other states along the East Coast in addition to Southern Canada.

Robert Eubank, longtime host parent and fund representative, said the state is filled with great activities for kids from the city.

"They can come here and experience things with our families that they wouldn't otherwise get to experience," said Eubank. "West Virginia really has a lot to offer, and we forget about that."

But the kids from New York aren't the only ones benefiting from the exchange.

"To host one of these children for one to two weeks throughout the summer is a great way to revisit that feeling the first time your own kids saw a salamander in the creek, or minnows, or heard crickets or caught lightning bugs," Eubank said.

He said the Eubank family has formed a strong bond with Matthew, their Fresh Air Fund son.

"And I'm just as proud of him as I am my own kids. I just hope that those experiences give him a good foundation to just keep building," said Eubank.

Host families go through extensive background checks and home visits in addition to providing a list of proposed activities for their Fresh Air Fund child.

"And it's not about taking them to crazy exotic places. It's about sharing your family, and Matthew is a part of our family," Eubank said.

