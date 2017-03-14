Fairmont Man Accused of Using Meth Near Children

A Fairmont man was arrested Saturday and charged with child neglect.

Randy Battin, 35, is accused of using methamphetamine in a home with two children, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.

Battin allegedly left various smoking pipes, hypodermic needles, foil strips that had been used to smoke controlled substances, and methamphetamine within reach of a 12-year-old child, deputies said. Battin also left some of the materials within reach of a 2-year-old child, deputies said.

Battin is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. He is currently in the North Central Regional Jail, in lieu of $10,000 bond.