White Hall Proposes Sales Tax Increase

The town of White Hall is proposing a sales tax hike to bring in more revenue.

Mayor Guy Ward said revenue is down in fire fees, video lotteries and property tax. But the town is working on creating a public safety building for the police department and needs more money to do it.

On Monday evening, the town council approved a half cent sales tax increase to total 6.5 percent. This increase would also go toward road repairs.

"We've probably put twice as much this current fiscal year than what we normally do in road and street repairs but we need to put more in street repairs because we've got a lot of areas that need help and we've just been kicking the can down the road," said Mayor Ward.

The council will present the first reading of this ordinance at its next meeting.

If passed, the increase could go into effect as early as the last quarter of this fiscal year.