Belington Man Arrested With Variety of Drugs in Elkins

A Belington man was arrested Saturday after Elkins Police said they found a variety of drugs in his possession and in the car he ran from.

James Banks, 22, is accused of fleeing from police when a traffic stop was initiated, according to court documents.

Banks stopped the vehicle near Elkins Physical Therapy, and when the officer approached the car, Banks sped off and led police on a chase, police said. Banks then threw a cigarette pack out the window, stopped the vehicle on Vernon Avenue, and ran from police.

While he was running, Banks threw a phone, a wallet containing $2,130, and a plastic container with heroin, cocaine, pieces of a Suboxone pill, and Xanax inside, police said.

Police were able to catch Banks, and after arresting him, they searched the vehicle. Police found a backpack containing a receipt book, three sets of digital scales, a bundle of plastic bags, a package of syringes, four iPhones, a stolen credit card, and a glass pipe with marijuana residue. They also retrieved the cigarette pack Banks threw and found methamphetamine in it, police said.

A woman and her 13-month-old daughter were in the vehicle with Banks at the time of the incident. The woman told police she was terrified and asked Banks to stop the car multiple times. The woman and her daughter were picked up from the scene by a relative.

Banks failed numerous field sobriety tests, police said. He was transported to Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Banks is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing while DUI, and child neglect creating risk of serious injury or death.