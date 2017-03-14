Clarksburg Man Arrested on 24 Sex Charges

A Clarksburg man was arrested Monday on two dozen sex charges.

Jamie Eckenrode, 41, is accused of sexually abusing a female relative from 2013 through 2016, according to the Clarksburg Police Department.

In November 2016, police were made aware of two diaries belonging to the girl that disclosed the abuse. In an interview with the Child Advocacy Center, the girl told police the abuse started when she was 12 and progressed throughout the last three years.

Police said the girl was sexually abused in her home, in an outbuilding next to her home, and behind the Mountaineer Mart in Clarksburg on the ground. Eckenrode allegedly forced the girl to have sex and threatened her multiple times, police said.

The girl could not tell police approximately how many times Eckenrode forced her to have sex.

The U.S. Marshals Service aided in Eckenrode's arrest.

Eckenrode is charged with six counts of incest, six counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, six counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and six counts of second-degree sexual assault. He is currently in the North Central Regional Jail, in lieu of $240,000 bond.