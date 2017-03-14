Prom Prep Approaches

Even though these colder temperatures might not suggest it, spring is coming and so is prom season.

As many teenagers and parents already know, the price for prom can top several hundreds of dollars.

However, all the makeup, dress, and hair prep can be previewed this weekend and you can earn discounts for your prom.

Makeup artists from Sephora say the prom preview can take the guess work out of the big day.

"So for the customers who come in from noon to 3 p.m. we are going to be doing 3 different drawings. Sephora is going to offer a free custom makeover which means that we are going to give you that full face on the day of your prom. The salon is going to be doing a free up-do up to $50 and JcPenney is going to be doing a $50 gift card that you can use on your dress or accessories.

The prom prep event will be held Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport.