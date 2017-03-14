Local Hardware Store Discusses Storm Impact on Business

While many of us didn't see the snow as predicted, plenty of businesses saw the impact of people preparing for it.



The manager of Ace Hardware in White Hall said a few dozen people stopped in over the last few days for shovels and salt.



He said the store is switching over to spring inventory now but isn't complaining about any added businesses from March snow.



"I would like to see it stay away but then I'd like to see it come in so we have some more business." Joe Marshall, store manager.



Marshall says he usually sees less customers buying supplies for late winter snow regardless of forecast projections.