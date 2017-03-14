WVWC Center for Community Engagement to Host ENGAGE Conference of Leadership

West Virginia Wesleyan's Center for Community Engagement will host its fourth annual ENGAGE Conference of Leadership this month.



The annual effort hopes to encourage West Virginia high school and college students to take a greater leadership role in their communities.



The center staff said they hope to inspire students to follow in their peers' footsteps.



"If we give them some skills and give them some resources and say hey, here are some other students who are just the same age as you, have the same resources as you, they can do it, you can do it too," said Katie Loudin, Center for Community Engagement.



Those interested in the conference should register by midnight tonight on Wesleyan's website. Call the Center for Community Engagement for more information.