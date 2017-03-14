Snowfall Began Early in Randolph and Tucker Counties

The Division of Highways began in the early morning hours clearing snow off the main roads and highways. Randolph and Tucker counties welcomed the blanket of snow.

“The commute was a little greasy, but we made it,” says Tucker County resident Brad Lewis. “We brought my kids and the rest of the family up here from Oklahoma just so they could see the mountains and the snow.”

The Lewis family spent the afternoon hours driving through Tucker County and visiting the local ski areas. The snow cover made for a beautiful drive through the mountains.

Coming down the mountain, cold temperatures and heavy snowfall in Randolph County kept several residents inside, but for the brave few the snow was a welcome condition. Light and fluffy snow fell in the lower elevations, perfect for sledding and snowboarding.

“I’ve loved this winter,” says Caleb Schartiger. “I do miss the snow a little bit, but it’s been fantastic just taking the kids out to have a nice day of sledding and hopefully snowboarding without a trip to the E.R.”

Some counties were hit harder than others, and the snow is still falling. Stay up-to-date with weather and road conditions and remember to stay safe.