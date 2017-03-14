WVWC Professor Releases Book "Dr. One"

A local college professor has published a new novel.



West Virginia Wesleyan College professor Peter Galarneau has released his book "Dr. One."



The story is set in Pocahontas County in 2029, and discusses themes like social media awareness and the issues of ones presence online, a topic the author wants people to consider as they read.



"How much information you voluntarily put on the net and that includes Facebook, social media, the music that you choose, the text that you write, the financial data that you have," said Galarneau, author.



You can find the book from Galarneau's website.