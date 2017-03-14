WVWC to Host "40 Days: A Portrait of Mental Illness" Art Exhibit

A local college is hosting a different kind of art exhibit.

West Virginia Wesleyan College is hosting "40 Days: A Portrait of Mental Illness" in its Sleeth gallery.

The exhibit highlights the work of Joanna Barnett, who drew one picture each day while struggling with bipolar disorder.

The gallery staff said the exhibit is a great way to address mental illness in a way that connects with those who don't suffer from it.



"It's really unfortunate, because people who are struggling with mental illness are really struggling, and they don't want to be the way that they are, and so I think this sheds a little bit of light on that," said Crystal Brown, gallery director.



The exhibit includes commentary from the artist on each of the 40 pictures, and closes on April 7.