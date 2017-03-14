Adventure Club Attempts to Raise Funds for Inflatable Water Park

A group in Taylor County is hoping to bring a fun, new attraction to Tygart Lake.



The Adventure Club recently started a GoFundMe page to raise money for an inflatable water park.

The inflatables can be added on to, and with more money the park can grow.

The Adventure Club was started recently through a grant from the West Virginia Community Development Group as a way to promote healthy habits in the state.



"A lot of fun and outdoor activities that kids can do and adults as well, take advantage of Tygart Lake, bring tourism in, bring people in all over, generate some funds for the economy, it'd help local businesses and it would be a great asset for our community to have," said Bryan Smith, Adventure Club member.



The club set a goal of $5,000 for the inflatables.



Check out their GoFundMe page to make a donation.