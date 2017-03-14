Davis & Elkins College Hosts Visiting Author Duane Miller

The Davis & Elkins College Fellowship of Christian Athletes along with the Morrison-Novakovic Center for Faith and Public Policy presented Duane C. Miller, author of "Survivor: A Story of Tragedy, Guilt and Grace," for a presentation on Monday, March 13 at 8 p.m. in Robbins Memorial Chapel.

In the summer of 1970, a storm raged around a group of young canoers on Opeongo Lake in Ontario, Canada’s Algonquin Provincial Park. Should they push on with their trek or turn back? Their decision turned an adventure into tragedy, and three young men drowned.

Duane Miller was a 17-year-old in a group of young men clinging to a capsized canoe, struggling to stay alive. The fact that he survived when others didn't left him questioning the choices he made during the crisis.

Although God used this event powerfully to transform many involved, Duane grappled with the tragedy for years before finally allowing God’s peace to set him free.

“I was miraculously rescued,” said Miller. “My actions were very much part of the accident and setting off a chain of events that lead to these three young men’s death.”

The deadly tragedy would ultimately show how God reveals himself in powerful and unexpected ways. This riveting, firsthand account of the tragedy and its aftermath demonstrates how God is at work in the grand scheme of things. It is a journey through the deep waters of grief and guilt to the restful shores of hope and peace.

