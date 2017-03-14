WVU Celebrates Pi Day with Pie

West Virginia University continues to celebrate its 150th birthday, but this time with pie.
Tuesday was Pi Day, so the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources served pie a la mode instead of cake in honor of the mathematical constant 3.14.
Students from the West Virginia Alpha Chapter of Tau Beta Pi at WVU competed with faculty to a pie face challenge.
“Basically you put whipped cream on a little plastic hand,” said Melissa Morris, Teaching Assistant Professor and Chief Advisor for Tau Beta Pi. “It is kind of like Russian roulette, but with pie. You twist a little thing and you never know when it’s gonna go off. If you are the unlucky one it smacks you in the face with a hand of whipped cream.”
WVU celebrates Pi Day each year in conjunction with Tau Beta Pi chapters across the country with a different activity including pie your professor and even a 3.14 Pi mile run.
