Test It Tuesday: 'Dump for Diabetics' Cookbook

They say it's not a "diet" but a "lifestyle change." This week's Test It Tuesday product claims to make your life a little easier and healthier in the kitchen!

The Dump for Diabetics cookbook features recipes with low sugar, low, fat, and low sodium! But will this version of Dump Dinners fall short on flavor?

Today, we are here with the one-and-only Don Graye. He's here in the kitchen with us to try out some diabetic recipes. But what exactly is a standard diabetic diet?

"Low sugar, mostly. Glucose is the body's sugar, and it either runs too high or too low. In my case, it was too high," said Graye. "If your sugar does get out of whack, there could be some serious problems. In my case, a couple of years ago, I actually went into a coma because my sugar was off-the-charts. I'll let her show me how to do all of this, and I'll eat for free! What could be better?"

We started with the meatball marinara bake. There were four ingredients in this: a bag of frozen meatballs, whole-grain pasta, low-sodium sauce and low-fat mozzarella cheese.

Next in the oven was the chocolate-raspberry cake. It did not solidify the way we wanted it to, so I grabbed spoons instead. I didn't like it.

"It didn't really set up, but as far as the taste goes, it's okay," said Graye.

When asked about the meatball marinara bake....

"I was really surprised that it turned out as quickly and as good as it did. You gotta keep in mind now - these are dump recipes. They're not going to be four-star meals, but they are tasty and nutritious - all of the above," said Graye.

I asked Don if this was a product he'd recommend to others with diabetes.

"Yeah, I'd look through it and pick out my favorites on there. Anytime you can get a good-tasting, diabetic meal - go for it," said Graye.