Dewalt to Replace Campbell as AB Head Football Coach

For the second time in a matter of months, Alderson Broaddus has a new head football coach.

According to a statement released Monday on the school's athletics website, Sal Dewalt was appointed to the position by athletic director Dennis Creehan. Dewalt served as the Battlers offensive line coach and director of football operations for three seasons.

"I'm really excited for Sal and I'm very pleased he has agreed to become our head football coach," said Creehan in a statement. "I think he is a great coach and I think he is an even better person. He's got a great family and he will be a great fit for AB."

Dewalt replaces former head coach Kirk Campbell, who was appointed in December when Creehan stepped down from the position. Campbell left AB to take a job at Penn State before beginning his first regular season as head coach. Dewalt was positioned to serve as Campbell's offensive coordinator.

Dewalt inherits a program that's coming off its first-ever conference title. The Battlers finished 9-2 in 2016.

"This is a great opportunity and something I'm excited, eager, and humbled about," said Dewalt. "I'm really excited to get started and defend the G-MAC Championship we won here last season."