WVDNR Hosts District Meetings To Share Proposed Regulations

In preparation for the various hunting seasons, the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources is hosting 12 meetings to share proposed changes in rules and regulations.

Stephen McDaniel, WVDNR Director, said he wants your input.

"We're running the fish and wildlife services for the people of West Virginia. These public opinion meetings are very important," he said. "I urge everyone to come out."

David Wellman, district fisheries biologist, said those who attend can share their opinions and learn something new.

"Well I hope they get a little education about what we're proposing as far as the regulations go. And any of the other activities that we do within the state as far as fish management or game management," said Wellman. "I hope that they get an understanding of what we do and why we do it."

James Martin, longtime fisherman, hunter and teacher, said the DNR does a good job of listening to and implementing constituent feedback.

"Yes, I know they pay attention to it because I see different things and changes because of things that have been said here and listed [here,]" Martin said.

And he encourages others to come out each season.

"It definitely is helpful to come out and learn about all the new things, new regulations," Martin said. "This is what gets the law changed."

Additional meetings are being held tomorrow night. If you decide to attend know that your feedback won't go unheard.

"To know that their officials in Charleston are listening to what they have to say. I've always said dialogue is always good. So that's sort of what we're trying to accomplish tonight," McDaniel said.

If you'd like additional information about the hunting, fishing and trapping rules and regulations visit the WVDNR's website, here.