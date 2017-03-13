Buckhannon Seeks Citizens' Input on Historic Downtown Theatre

Buckhannon hosted a town hall meeting Monday to encourage citizen input regarding uses for the Colonial Theater Building located right beside the Dairy Queen on Main Street.

The Colonial Theater was built in 1924 and functioned almost exclusively as a theater until about 1980 when it was converted into a bar and restaurant. The theater was acquired on January 1, 2017 by the city and a lot demolition work has been done inside.

“Buckhannon is all telling its story. We have a very rich history here, not only in the arts but in many other areas. And when this property became available as you think about some of the other substantial improvements that are occurring downtown right now it just made all the since in the world for us to partner with private enterprise to do our share to improve downtown,” said David McCauley, Mayor of Buckhannon.

The City of Buckhannon hopes to collect citizen’s ideas to build a plan for the future of the Colonial Theater.

“We hope to have on Saturday mornings things like Three Stooges film festivals, you know, Ted Cassidy was Lurch in the Addams Family; we’re already talking about gee it would be cool to have a Addams Family Ted Cassidy Lurch Film Festival every year at about Halloween,” said McCauley.

The Colonial Theater has hosted distinguished artists including Pare Lorentz, Jean Lee Latham, and Jimmy Pankow to name a few.