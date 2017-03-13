Farm Bureau Launches Project To Encourage Veterans To Farm

The West Virginia Farm Bureau is one of four state bureaus across the country testing out a new program call the Farm Bureau Patriot Project. The project is encouraging military veterans to try their hand at farming after they leave the service, and connecting them with resources to be a success.

"The patriot project is a mentorship program where we connect a beginning farmer veteran with a farm bureau member and experienced farmer. It's basically just a friendship they create and they can learn from one another, and the mentor teaches the veteran about the business of agriculture," said Tabby Kuckuck, public relations specialist for the bureau.

Farming isn't just a good way for veterans to find a career. It also gives them a chance to reacclimate to civilian life.

"A lot of studies have shown that farming is very therapeutic for veterans returning, and it's a great job and hobby to get started with because you can do a lot with your hands, it obviously is an ongoing project, it's a great way to make money and still provide for the country like veterans do," Kuckuck said.

The program has only been going for a few days, but the bureau has already made one connection between veterans and experienced farmers, and they're hoping to add a few more to see how well it works. Kuckuck said the bureau's already seen significant interest from veterans.

"There's been quite a need and quite an interest in the program, so I think in the future we won't have any problem developing more teams. We do that most of the time based on their location. We don't want to have people drive across the entire state to visit a farm," Kuckuck said.