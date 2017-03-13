Clay Battelle Students Learn About Fire Safety

Students at Clay Battelle High School were able to see firsthand how firefighters gear up for a fire.

The Fire Departments didn't only teach them about safety, but also how to get involved with the department as part of their career path

Volunteer Fire Fighters made their way to Clay Battelle High School to educate students about fire safety, but also to inform students about being a part of the fire department themselves.



"When I was a kid, i didn't know you could become a firefighter so young. So to me, it's really interesting to go into the schools and see all of these kids so excited. I wasn't sure what the students would think at first, and last year when I came in, everybody volunteered to put on the gear, everybody wanted to get in the fire truck it was amazing," said Whitney Porter, Cheat Lake V.F.D.

They are promoting a county-wide recruitment program. Any individual is able to join a fire department at the age of 16 .

"We have a problem in our fire departments. It's really hard to find people that want to volunteer their time. A lot of our departments are low in membership numbers. So the more juniors that I can get interested in fire fighting, the more likely we are to have bigger numbers in five, ten, years from now," said Whitney Porter.

Blacksville, Cassville, and Cheat Lake Fire Departments attended and brought a ladder truck and rescue truck for students to see.

Students were also able to gear up in a full fire fighting uniform. This was following a session on fire safety where they learned important knowledge of what to do in the case of a fire.

"If their house is on fire what to do. If you are cooking something on the stove and it catches fire, how to put it out, how to avoid it of course. If you're in a car accident what to do. And then of course, we'll go into how to use a fire extinguisher," said Whitney Porter.

The Fire Departments will also visit Morgantown and University High Schools in the coming weeks to teach the students about fire safety.