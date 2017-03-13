Division of Highways Takes Measures for Impending Weather

Some counties in our area are expecting more snow than others namely higher elevation locations. The Division of Highways hasn’t had much snow to deal with this winter but tomorrow may be a little different.

James Rossi, district engineer of DOH district 8, says a large force is ready to contend with the wintry weather.

“As far as our transportation workers counting our mechanics as well, which are a critical part of our S.R.I.C. system, we have roughly 200 employees in district 8 for that,” says Rossi.

We may not have been hit by much snow this winter season but all that may change beginning later tonight. With heavy rains expected first, the D.O.H. proactive measures when dealing with wintry weather must be put on hold.

“We try not to get too soon due to the traffic basically riding it off the road. We do a preventive pre-treating with brine which is a mixture of our rock salt and water.”

Keeping the roads clean and safe is all about timing. Strike too soon or too late can be hazardous. Stay safe.