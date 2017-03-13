Tamarack to Hold Jury Session in Morgantown

The Best of West Virginia, the state's premier art and craft facility, will host a jury session in Morgantown.

This will be held at the West Virginia University College of Creative Arts Foundation Room on Saturday April 22.

This will be for the evaluation of art pieces to be sold at Tamarack, which must be approved through the jury process.

Only West Virginia residents are eligible to place craft, fine craft and fine art in Tamarack for sale.

"We think it's really important for the people trying to jury in to meet with someone who is further in their career. So, if they don't jury in, they get really great, educational, advice, about how to improve their product, or improve their art," said Judy Belcher, Director of Sales and Service for Tamarack.

"It's so easy to apply and the feedback is great and the uniqueness of the paneled jury is really beneficial because of all of the information and feedback I got, you just, you can't pay for that kind of thing, and you get that for just applying," said Miles Holbert, artist.

Tamarack is currently accepting digital image submissions of artists' work until March 26. You can submit artwork at tamarackwv.com.