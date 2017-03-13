Adaland Mansion Named Top Wedding Location

The online business OnlyInYourState has recently named Adaland Mansion in Philippi as one of the 12 “Most Beautiful Places to Get Married in WV.”

OnlyInOurState takes a fun, informal approach to helping readers discover things in each of the 50 states with more than 30 million viewers each month.

“Adaland itself has been here a number of years. This is our 19th season we’re going into,” SAYS Volunteer Karen Larry. “We are listed among 12 different very beautiful locations in West Virginia for weddings and Adaland is particularly happy to be named there.”

Adaland offers a charming venue for weddings from May to mid-October. Ceremonies are held in the garden, on the pavilion, or on the lawn.

For more information or to schedule a visit, e-mail info1@adaland.org or call (304) 457-1587 or (304) 457-2415.