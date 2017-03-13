Lowndes Hill Project in Clarksburg Gets Ready to Start Second Phase

Road work continues on the Lowndes Hill project that includes a portion of South 2nd Street and Van Buren Street in the Chestnut Hills district of downtown Clarksburg.

Extensive paving and tree removal have made the project expensive and time consuming, but the Superintendent of Public Works for Clarksburg said the project was made possible because of the recent tax increase.

"We are getting ready to launch another phase of it and it is all as a result of the one percent sales and use tax that was most recently agreed to by our citizens and our city council and the project will be exceeding a million dollars," said Anthony Bellotte, superintendent of public works.

Bellotte also said that the public works crews have been able to take down more than 100 trees in recent weeks thanks to mild weather.