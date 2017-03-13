The City of Bridgeport Joins Online Auction Website

Need a snow plow or in the market for a used car? Used government items are now easier to buy.

The City of Bridgeport has joined an online auction website to sell everything from street sweepers to used city cars.



The website is called govdeals.com and can be accessed by anyone wanting to bid on these items. The Bridgeport City Clerk says so far the city has been able to sell items really quickly on the site and says its an easy way for the city to make money.

"Its great for the city. Its kind of like an eBay auction site so people will bid on the items just like they do on eBay so the highest bid will obviously win on the item so it kind of helps the city also to maybe make a little more money than we would if we would have put a set dollar amount," said City Clerk Andrea Kerr.

Other cities in West Virginia, like Beckley, are using the website. The Beckley Treasurer says their municipality has made more than $100,000 since July.