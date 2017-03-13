Identity of Remains in Cold Case Confirmed

Nearly 20 years after a Marion County man disappeared, his remains have finally been positively identified. West Virginia State Police have received DNA confirmation that remains found near the New River Gorge Bridge on March 10, 2016 belong to Robert Leroy Kovack. He was a Virginia Tech graduate student who went missing on Sept. 18, 1998.

According to a release from the state police, an examination of the partial skeleton showed that Kovack may have been hit by a car. He then fell from the New River Gorge Bridge.

The case is still under investigation the the Oak Hill Detachment of the State Police. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the detachment at 304-469-2915.