Local Hospital Taking Applications for Healthcare Scholarship

A local hospital is working to support students in their community looking to join the health care industry.



Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital is taking applications for its William Adler Healthcare Scholarship.



High school seniors from Lewis and Gilmer Counties who intend to study a healthcare field at a West Virginia college are eligible for the scholarship, one that has made a difference for people who now work in the field.

"It really did relieve my mind, getting a scholarship, knowing that I had it, and then after I finished school, I didn't have so much to worry about in the end," said Amanda Bonnett, scholarship recipient.



Applications are due by April 1. Call 304 269-8167 for more information on how to apply.