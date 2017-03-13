Utility Prepared to Send Extra Crews if Needed for Storm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Power company FirstEnergy Corp. says it is prepared to send in extra crews if needed to West Virginia and other states expected to get hit by heavy snow.

FirstEnergy says in a news release it has been in touch with contractors about the possibility of assisting with power restoration efforts.

The National Weather Service says up to a foot of snow is possible in parts of northern West Virginia starting Monday night.

The weather service says the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines could lead to widespread power outages.

FirstEnergy says the greatest impact is anticipated in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and West Virginia. The utility has 6 million customers in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, including 542,000 in West Virginia.

