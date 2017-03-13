Water Service Interrupted in Preston County

The Masontown Water Works have issued an emergency announcement for part of Preston County.
The Lumberport/Shinnston Gas Company hit a 10" main water line that services the area East of Elkins Ave.
This main line affects all customers from Elkins Ave., along Veterans Memorial Hwy to and including the Bretz, McKinney Cave Road and Giuliani Road area will be without water.
Officials are currently working to fix the leak. There is no estimated time for the line to be fixed due to the size of the line.
