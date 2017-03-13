Westover Man Arrested After BFS Robbery

A Westover man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly robbing the BFS located on University Avenue in Morgantown according to the Morgantown Police Department.

Justin M. Moats, 34, of Westover, walked into the BFS just after 6 a.m. According to a press release, he demanded money from the clerk and attempted to push the employee out of his way to obtain the money himself. After failed attempts, Moats grabbed a carton of cigarettes and fled the area.

Officers later located Moats at the Little General Store on Van Voorhis Road in Morgantown. When the officers approached Moats, he displayed a utility knife.



Officers were able to use surveillance footage as well as a witness to identify Moats as the person who had robbed the BFS.

Moats was arrested and his bond was set at $25,000.00.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Morgantown Detective Division at 304-284-7522.