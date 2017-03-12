Historical Society Hosts Open House

Although West Virginia's economy is changing, coal, and the railroads that transported it, will always be associated with the Mountain State.

Sunday afternoon the Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society held its second annual spring open house.

The community was invited to see the various model trains up-close.

Organization representatives said the trains and the intricate displays of scenery around them represent a big party of West Virginia's history.

"We teach people about the history of what the railroads meant to this country and what it meant to this state. So that's one of our main purposes," Ken Colvin, the society's vice president, said.

"It all blends together. It's the history of West Virginia and the railroads that served West Virginia," said Richard Henderson, membership director.

The historical society, located at 128 Pleasant Street, is open to the public every Thursday evening from 7-9 p.m.