PopShopWV Celebrates Seventh Springfest Concert

Nonprofit music academy PopShopWV touted 20 bands in Springfest 2017 Sunday afternoon at Morgantown's 123 Pleasant Street. PopshopWV has been rocking and rolling during Springfest for seven years.

"We started with eleven students, two bands. Today, we have twenty groups, about ninety-one musicians on stage of all ages," said executive director Chris Russell.

"These kids are really awesome. They're really, really good at what they do and it's really kind of cool to see them when they first start out and how they progress," said instructor Rose Anne Heater.

The annual event catered more than music, featuring Garcia's Latin Market Tacos and PopShopWV merchandise.

"It's great to be at 123 Pleasant Street showcasing the talents of maybe the great musicians of this area that's going to keep growing and form their own assembles and keep playing," said Heater.

Though food and music abounded, the event aimed to be more than entertainment.

"We always like to have our shows in conjunction and highlight another great organization," said Heater.

This year's proceeds benefit The Pantry Plus More, an organization dedicated to alleviating child hunger.

"Specifically that program is great because it goes towards students in the area in schools that may go hungry and they stockpile those shelves to help those students," said Heater.

The show wrapped up at about 7 p.m.