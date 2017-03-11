FSU Hosts VEX Robotics Competition

Following months of preparation and hard work, some of West Virginia's top robotics teams joined together at the VEX Robotics competition.

Fairmont State University hosted the event.

Todd Ensign, tournament director, said that location was chosen for a specific reason.

"We're getting students on campuses, working with them, meeting faculty, getting to experience a little bit what life is like for a small-sized [campus,]" Ensign said.

With parents and coaches looking on, students battled various teams throughout the day in hopes to get one of the three spots to the world competition.

Chandler Poling, Koss Robotx Team member, briefly explained the robot-creation process.

"First you had to learn what gears worked and how the motors worked and then we had to learn the coding, the Robot C coding language and figure out how you could put it together," he said. "And how fast you would need to make it move and you had to learn how to link it to the controller."

Despite the high degree of difficulty, Hunter Melvin, Koss Robotx Team member, said the competitions are fun.

"We like video games so it's kind of like video games and it's fun to come out and just watch the competition."

And although it may feel like watching video games, the process is useful in real-life.

Ensign said experiences like these help prepare students for the work force.

"So it's a very positive, fun day for them, but it's also a challenge. Where they're problem-solving on the fly, they're writing new codes and programs, they're fixing broken robots," he said. "So they're developing skill sets that will make them the most valuable future employees in our nation."

Some of the competitions' highest performers were offered scholarship money.