West Virginia Chapters of the Moose Donate 'Blessing Bags' to the Caritas House



The West Virginia State Moose Association's annual winter convention was held at the Ramada Inn Saturday, where they presented 'Blessing Bags' to the Caritas House.

Every March, The West Virginia Chapters of the Moose take on the project of presenting Blessing Bags to a different organization.

Three years ago, Alta Brooks, member of Women of the Moose, and her daughter started this project.

"It's dear to our hearts that people are out there that have nothing, and this is what the Moose is all about, caring for people, caring for the young, the old, anyone," said Brooks.

This is a widespread project that the Women of the Moose do twice a year.

"We'll do it, as many as we can get involved, donations from anybody. This is what we do. We make these," said Brooks.

Brooks said they put a little bit of everything in these bags.

"Personal items, man, woman, we put snacks in there. We try to put coffee, tea, bottles of water, soda, toothbrush, toothpaste, anything that we would normally use at home, is what we try to give to these people that have nothing. So it means a lot," said Brooks.

Executive Director of Caritas House, Sharon Wood, said the donations from the Moose will support their pantry and the homeless outreach program they have established in Monongalia County.

"Winter is almost over, but that doesn't mean that the need is over. The need is continuous, so we appreciate all of donations and the support we get," said Wood.

"And we will continue to do it, as long as God gives us the strength, and the donations, and the money, and organizations to present it to," said Brooks.