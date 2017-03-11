North Central West Virginia Home Builders Association Hosts 2017 Home Show

The North Central West Virginia Home Builders Association is hosting its 2017 Home Show at Mylan Park this Weekend.

The home show filled Mylan Park wall to wall with 140 vendors who offer multiple services for your home.

Attending the Home Show gives individuals the opportunity to get information from the experts and schedule future appointments.

This allows homeowners to hit everything at one location, whether looking for lending, buying a property, or building.

"We have everything, whether you are looking to buy, your looking to renovate, or just looking to spruce up your yard or your home. We have vendors that offer all kinds of services. It's good if you just want to come out and look and get good ideas, or if you have a particular project in mind," said Aaron Dickerson, president of the North Central West Virginia Home Builders Association.

The Home Show will also be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.