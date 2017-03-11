Students Get Creative at Harrison County Science Fair



Students from all over Harrison County showcased their projects at the Science Fair held at the RCB Aerospace Center Saturday.

Over 100 projects were entered at the fair, from students up to the eighth grade.

Projects included many topics, from getting electricity from lemons, to measuring the buoyancy of how a Carnival ship.

Students presented their projects to judges throughout the day.

"The Science Fair has been a great production this year with topics of all sorts. What's exciting is to see these kids explore whatever is their interest and it doesn't really matter to us as judges, the complexity of what you chose. It's the fact that you chose something and you explored a science project in a standardized format and you were able to present it," said fair judge Mark Povroznik.

Winners were named in an awards ceremony shortly after judging was completed.