Morgantown Area Meals on Wheels Celebrates 15th Annual March For Meals Month

Meals on Wheels of America established the March for Meals campaign in March of 2002 to raise awareness about the escalating problem of senior hunger in America.

The Morgantown Area Meals on Wheels is celebrating the 15th year of this campaign.

"We can serve a person for a year, for what it takes to put them in the hospital for a day. That is amazing," said Eleanor Grubbs-Paull, President of the Morgantown Area Meals on Wheels.

Morgantown Meals on Wheels has been delivering nutritious meals to seniors and individuals with disabilities at a low cost for more than 44 years. It allows them to maintain their health, and independence, while preventing unnecessary falls and hospitalizations.

"We do a tremendous job here, we have three cooks, and 110 volunteers, so we have everybody moving around, doing what they can do. And we all do every job," said Grubbs-Paull.

The board members of the Morgantown Area Meals on Wheels met with representatives of the locales they serve, including the mayor of Morgantown. They proclaimed March 20-25 of 2017 as the 15th annual March for Meals Month.

A meal was had similar to the ones sent out to clients, which are modified to suit the individual dietary needs of each person.

"We have people who have diabetes, gluten free. We have some people who are on blood thinners, and they can't have certain kinds of greens. We make them a meal that is nutritional, but it's also supplemented by whatever their needs are," said Grubbs-Paull.

The volunteers for the program are the backbone and they help to provide a socialization opportunity for many seniors to help combat loneliness and isolation.

"For many of the clients, I might be the only person I see because they live alone, maybe with a cat or a dog. So it's a socialization. They are always pleased to see you. Some want to talk a lot," said volunteer Ella Grimm.

"Everybody will be celebrating during the month of March, celebrating the 1972 law that President Nixon signed," said Grubbs-Paull.

This is a law that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 and established a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older.

"Every person deserves to have that kind of a lifestyle and we are hopeful that we do provide that," said Grubbs-Paull.