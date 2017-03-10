Two Accidents Slow Interstate Traffic in Harrison County - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Two Accidents Slow Interstate Traffic in Harrison County

By Alex Hines, Lewis, Gilmer, Barbour and Randolph County Reporter
Harrison County -

Two accidents were reported close to each other on Interstate 79 around 7:30 in Harrison County.

911 officials say a pickup truck went over an embankment near mile marker 113 northbound.

One person was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

A short time later, a tractor trailer rolled over near mile marker 111 southbound near the Lost Creek exit. 

No one was transported in this incident.

