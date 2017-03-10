Two Accidents Slow Interstate Traffic in Harrison County

Two accidents were reported close to each other on Interstate 79 around 7:30 in Harrison County.
911 officials say a pickup truck went over an embankment near mile marker 113 northbound.
One person was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital.
A short time later, a tractor trailer rolled over near mile marker 111 southbound near the Lost Creek exit.
No one was transported in this incident.
