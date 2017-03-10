Senate Bill 168 Aims To Bring More Funding To Volunteer Fire Departments

Volunteer fire departments across the state are struggling to run with minimal funding, but several legislators hope to give them a boost.

Section 33-3-33 of West Virginia Code funds volunteer departments and the teachers retirement reserve fund through fire and casualty insurance policies.

.55 percent of the one percent surcharge currently goes to VFDs within the state, the rest going to the teacher retirement fund.



Volunteer firefighter Barry Bledsoe said he believes the teacher retirement fund was fully funded two years ago, so he thinks it is time for the volunteers to reap more benefits.



"We do what we do for free and we willingly do it and we don't complain. We just need the help from whatever source to be able to keep up our equipment so that we can help the public. Without that money, there's going to be some fire departments that will close, as there have been already in the last few years in the state," Bledsoe said.

He said it is not about having all the bells and whistles, just being able to survive.



"There's one fire department in this county that within just the last couple weeks, was responding to a fire and their fuel tank fell off and the reason the fuel tank fell off is because the straps that hold it on is rusted and they don't have the money to fix it," Bledsoe said.

Sen. Mike Romano (D) of Harrison County co-sponsored the bill.



"We've tried it before. This is the farthest it's ever gone. It doesn't affect the budget. It will not take a dollar out of the budget and it goes directly to the volunteer fire departments," Sen. Romano said.

The bill was introduced to the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday. No further action has been taken.

12 News reached out to the American Federation of Teachers of Marion County for a statement on the current teacher retirement fund, but did not receive one.