Safety Reminder: Replace Smoke Detector Batteries With Time Change

As daylight saving time approaches, so does an important safety reminder.



Firefighters suggest changing the batteries in your smoke detector during this time.

They say no matter what type of battery your smoke detector uses changing them every six months can prevent fatal fires.

The International Association of Fire Fighters said two-thirds of fire-related deaths are due to smoke detectors that don't work properly.



"Don't take a chance with your family," said Mark Angelucci, Fairmont Fire Department. "Change the battery when you change your clocks. Take the battery out. Use it in a radio or some other setting that's not as important as your family's life."



If you can't change your own smoke detector batteries, call your local fire department for help.