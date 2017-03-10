Marion County FFA to Hold Annual Ham, Bacon and Egg Show

The Marion County Future Farmers of America gear up for their annual Ham, Bacon and Egg Show.



The 16th annual event allows students to show the product of raising pigs and chickens since July.

Individuals hams, bacon slabs and dozens of eggs will be up for auction.

Students say they work together to make this event a success.

"We have a barn out back and what we do is we all take turns sharing them and that build a lot of trust between us," said Rebecca Cyr, FFA member. "We all have to trust we're not going to try and sabotage each other's things and that shows how much of a family it is."



"We spend seven or eight hours a day with all these products and a lot of time after school, countless hours. It's just a nice relief to finally see it all come to fruition and see them get to reap the benefits of all the work they put in," said John Postlethwait, FFA advisor.



The buyers reception starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Marion County Technical Center.



The auction will begin at 7 p.m.